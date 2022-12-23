Cambodia Angkor Air (CAAir) announced on December 23 that it had successfully launched the first flight linking Cambodia's Siem Reap and Hanoi of Vietnam. (Photo:flightnations.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia Angkor Air (CAAir) announced on December 23 that it had successfully launched the first flight linking Cambodia's Siem Reap and Hanoi of Vietnam.

According to its press release, the inaugural flight departed from Siem Reap International Airport and landed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on December 22 with 68 passengers on board. It returned to Siem Reap on the same day, carrying 81 passengers.



Initially, Cambodia Angkor Air operates three flights a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.



In addition to the new route, the carrier also operates five routes to Vietnam, including between Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City with two flights a day; Siem Reap and Da Nang with one flight daily; Phnom Penh and Hanoi with three flights per week, Phnom Penh and Ho Chi Minh City with two flights a day, and Sihanoukville and Ho Chi Minh City with one flight daily./.