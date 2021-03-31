Cambodia announces vaccinations for foreigners
Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that vaccinations for foreigners living in the country will begin on a voluntary basis.
In a press release issued on March 29, the ministry required embassies and overseas diplomatic agencies to provide a list of their citizens living in the country, including full name, age, passport number, occupation and place of residence.
In a message posted on Facebook on March 29, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen affirmed the goal of vaccinating 1 million people in Cambodia each month, firstly about 500,000 in April.
Cambodia now has about 300 vaccination spots nationwide.
As scheduled on March 31, Cambodia will receive 700,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine donated by the Chinese Government.
From February 10 to March 26, over 366,000 people were inoculated.
The country has so far received three types of COVID-19 vaccines, including 600,000 Sinopharm doses from China in February, 324,000 AstraZeneca manufactured by India in March and 1.5 million Sinovac doses on March 26./.