Cambodia approves 123 investment projects worth 3.3 billion USD in 8 months
Hanoi (VNA) - The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) gave the green light to a total of 123 investment projects worth nearly 3.3 billion USD between January and August.
According to the local news website Fresh News, the projects involved the building of plants for manufacturing garments, bags, footwear, tourism equipment, and fruit packages, among others.
In an interview with Fresh News, Lim Heng, Vice President of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, assessed that the country’s investment attraction has achieved positive results after the Government successfully implemented a COVID-19 prevention campaign, bringing about opportunities and potential for investors.
According to the official, Cambodia is implementing a free trade agreement with China. It will soon conduct a similar deal with the Republic of Korea and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).
As a result, the flow of investment in the nation will grow further, he said./.
