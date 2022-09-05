ASEAN Malaysia sets new target of 9.2 million tourist arrivals in 2022 The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia has adjusted up the target on tourist arrivals in 2022 to 9.2 million with tourism receipts of 26.8 billion RM (5.98 billion USD) as the country has almost met the initial target of 4.5 million.

World Number of Malaysian women joining labour force remains low Malaysian women’s participation in the labour market is still low compared to other Southeast Asian countries, according to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

ASEAN ASEAN, northwestern Argentine localities beef up trade, investment Ambassadors to Argentina from ASEAN member states, including Vietnam, have had a working visit to Catamarca province in a bid to step up trade-investment between the bloc and northwestern Argentine provinces.