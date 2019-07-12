Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Cambodian government on July 12 approved draft laws on e-commerce and consumer protection, said government spokesman Phay Siphan.



The approval was made during a cabinet meeting in order to facilitate and regulate online business operations for investors and consumers.



Siphan said they will be main legal instruments used to promote e-commerce in Cambodia and between Cambodia and other countries, contributing to the digital economy in the Southeast Asian nation.



The bills were drafted after the country has seen a remarkable rise in online businesses in recent years thanks to the rapid growth of Internet users across the country.



According to the latest figures of the Cambodian Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, about 14.1 million out of the country's 16.2 million people, have access to the Internet, most of them get online via smart phones.



For the draft law on consumer protection, Siphan said it is designed to protect the benefits of consumers and to promote honest competition.



After the government's approval, the two draft laws need to be adopted by the National Assembly and finally reviewed by the Senate before being submitted to the king for promulgation.-VNA



