Illustrative image (Photo: asean.org)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia will not invite Myanmar's Foreign Minister to the upcoming ASEAN Foreign Ministers' (AMM) Retreat to be hosted by Cambodia, the freshnewsasia website reported, citing source of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The ministry’s spokesman Chum Sounry was quoted as saying that since there has been little progress in carrying out the ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus, the ASEAN member states did not reach a consensus to invite Myanmar's Foreign Minister to the AMM Retreat. Therefore, Cambodia has asked Myanmar to send a non-political representative rather than leaving the seat empty.

The event is scheduled for February 16-17, nearly one month late compared to the initial plan on January 18-19.

In a statement on February 2, Cambodia - ASEAN Chair 2022 - said ASEAN member states called on Myanmar officials to take specific actions to fully and effectively implement the Five-Point Consensus reached at the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting in April 2021./.