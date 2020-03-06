Cambodia asks people having contact with infected Japanese to seek tests
Director of the Communicable Disease Control Department of Cambodia Ly Sovann (Photo: en.freshnewsasia.com)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on March 5 urged those who had close contact with a Japanese man infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 to urgently seek for health tests.
Director of the Communicable Disease Control Department Ly Sovann announced that individuals who had contact with the Japanese man infected must contact the Health Ministry’s hotline 115.
According to Ly Sovann, at least 44 in Cambodia had contact with the Japanese man and they will be quarantined for 14 days despite that they have been healthy.
Earlier, spokeswoman of the ministry Or Vandin confirmed that the Japanese had direct contact with four people in Cambodia. He was working for a non-governmental organisation in Siem Reap.
Japanese health authorities previously announced that the Japanese passenger on Vietnam Airlines’ VN814 flight from Siem Reap to HCM City on March 3 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
He then took transit flight VN340 to Japan’s Nagoya city the same day./.