Cambodia bans mass gatherings, Thailand tightens border security
Cambodian students wash their hands with santinizers before entering class (Source: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on November 30 issued a 15-day ban of wedding parties and gatherings of more than 20 people, starting from December 1.
In the latest message sent to the governors of Phnom Penh and Siem Reap, the leader said that the success of the campaign relies on efforts of the Government and people.
On November 28, a 56-year-old woman was detected to be infected with the coronavirus. More than 3,330 people linked to her have been tested, and 14 turned out positive.
On November 30, the Ministry Culture and Fine Arts also announced the closure of all theatres and museums and the prohibition of public concerts for the next two weeks.
Meanwhile, Thai authorities are intensifying security along the borderline with Myanmar to prevent illegal entry, and vowing to prosecute anyone who helps to sneak people in, as a Thai woman tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after returning home.
However, Chiang Rai Governor Prachon Pratsakul said officials had decided to keep open the permanent checkpoint at the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge because to shut it would have an enormous impact on cross-border trade.
He said officials will step up border security to prevent smuggling and ask their Myanmar counterparts to help locate and send home any Thais they found stranded in Myanmar./.