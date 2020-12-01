World Thai Vietjet commences latest service to Chiang Mai Thai Vietjet has further expanded its flight network with the new service connecting Nakhon Si Thammarat, an administrative centre of southern Thailand and one of the most ancient cities of the country and the famous destination of Chiang Mai in the North.

ASEAN Thousands in Indonesia evacuated due to active volcano The eruption of Mount Ili Lewotolok in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province forced more than 4,400 people to flee on November 30, said the country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

World Laos live-fire exercise marking National Day The Lao Ministry of National Defence on November 30 held a large-scale live-fire exercise in Vientiane province to mark the country’s 45th National Day (December 2).

World About 1.5 million Filipinos to get COVID-19 vaccine next year Some 1.5 million Filipinos will receive the AZD1222 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine following an agreement between the Philippine government and AstraZeneca, a UK-Sweden pharmaceutical joint venture, last week.