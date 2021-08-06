World Japan’s support to Mekong countries applauded Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has spoken highly of Japan’s assistance to Mekong countries during the fight against COVID-19.

World Regional countries face complicated development of COVID-19 The Ministry of Health of Cambodia reported another 588 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic outbreak.

World Thailand sees CPI rise for fourth consecutive month Thailand's consumer price index (CPI) in July increased for the fourth consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace, according to the Commerce Ministry.