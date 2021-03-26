Cambodia calls for promoting solidarity among LMC countries to deal with COVID-19
Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn on March 24 called on the six Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) countries to continue showing solidarity to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn (Photo: Khmertimeskh.com)
Hanoi (VNA) - Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn on March 24 called on the six Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) countries to continue showing solidarity to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a message celebrating the annual LMC Week 2021, Sokhonn said 2020 had been overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its far-reaching impact on public health safety, the mobility of people and the flow of global supply chains.
“In light of the current global crisis, we must continue to show solidarity in addressing these issues of common concerns through cooperation and practical actions to provide adequate vaccines and medical supplies so that the LMC countries could achieve the shared goals of well-being and sustainable development for our sub-region and beyond," Xinhua news quoted Sokhonn as saying.
Sokhonn said that over the past five years, the LMC has proven itself as a worthy cooperation framework by forging closer collaboration of all six riparian countries in addressing regional challenges in the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and complementarity with other existing sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.
The LMC countries include China, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam./.
In a message celebrating the annual LMC Week 2021, Sokhonn said 2020 had been overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its far-reaching impact on public health safety, the mobility of people and the flow of global supply chains.
“In light of the current global crisis, we must continue to show solidarity in addressing these issues of common concerns through cooperation and practical actions to provide adequate vaccines and medical supplies so that the LMC countries could achieve the shared goals of well-being and sustainable development for our sub-region and beyond," Xinhua news quoted Sokhonn as saying.
Sokhonn said that over the past five years, the LMC has proven itself as a worthy cooperation framework by forging closer collaboration of all six riparian countries in addressing regional challenges in the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and complementarity with other existing sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.
The LMC countries include China, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam./.