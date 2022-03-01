The Cambodian Government's spokesman Phay Siphan. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) hopes Russia and Ukraine to hold negotiations and find appropriate solutions to avoid the use of military forces and nuclear weapons that will kill innocent civilians, the Cambodian Government's spokesman Phay Siphan was quoted by the Khmer Times as saying.



Cambodia will remain neutral and encourage both sides to hold talks for the benefit of both nations and their people, he said on February 28.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hun Sen on February 27 said that the only way out is to negotiate a peaceful settlement and it should be implemented immediately to avoid prolonging the pain for people who are now fleeing, Fresh News reported.



He also called for dialogue and a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis./.