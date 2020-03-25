Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced on March 25 that all international meetings in Cambodia are cancelled and all Cambodian officials must stop attending overseas meetings or conferences, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to newswire freshnewsasia, Hun Sen said the Asia-Europe Summit might be postponed till 2021.

Cambodia has so far recorded 93 COVID-19 infection cases.

Meanwhile, the Lao Health Ministry on March 25 confirmed one more case of the disease, bringing the total to three, following the discovery of the first two a day earlier.

Lao authorities are investigating contact history of the three patients to take necessary prevention measures./.