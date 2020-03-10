Cambodia celebrates ASEM Day
Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia, host of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit this year, marked the ASEM Day on March 10 with a view to raising public awareness of the forum’s importance.
The 13th ASEM Summit (ASEM13) is scheduled to take place in the country’s Phnom Penh capital city on November 16-17.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn said the celebration of the ASEM Day was another manifestation of his country's readiness and strong commitment to the 13th ASEM Summit.
ASEM plays a crucial role in promoting Asia-Europe partnership and cooperation for enhancing peace, economic prosperity and social progress, he said, adding that it has become one of the cornerstones of the multilateral system and global governance.
The official said Cambodia has proposed "Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth" as the theme of the forthcoming summit. This theme focuses on the interaction of four main ideas, namely multilateralism, growth, sustainable development and prosperity.
Altogether they can contribute formidably to the strengthening of the Asia-Europe partnership to ensure that multilateralism brings sustainable and inclusive growth and shared prosperity, Sokhonn said.
Founded in 1996, ASEM consists of 53 partners, including 21 Asian countries, 30 European countries, the Secretariat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the European Commission.
The partners represent 65 percent of the global economy, 60 percent of the world's population, 55 percent of the world trade and 75 percent of the world’s tourism./.
