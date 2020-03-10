World Thailand proposes to set up financial institution for tourism The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports said it will propose the establishment of a Tourism Fund at the next meeting of the National Tourism Policy Committee.

World Indonesia confirms new COVID-19 cases Indonesian authorities on March 9 confirmed that the country reports 13 new cases of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), bringing the total number in the country to 19.

World Singapore prepares 2nd package to help firms amid COVID-19 fight The Singaporean government will soon roll out a second package to help businesses tide over the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) outbreak.

World February tourist arrivals in Thailand fall sharply due to COVID-19 The number of tourist arrivals in Thailand fell 44.3 percent in February from a year earlier due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on March 9.