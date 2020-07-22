Cambodia, China conclude FTA talks: Ministry
Cambodia and China have wrapped up trade talks following a video conference between Cambodian Commerce Minister Pan Sorasak and his Chinese counterpart Zhong Shan on July 20, the Cambodian Commerce Ministry said in a press release.
Illustrative image (Source: AP)
Rasmei Kampuchea quoted the press release as saying that both sides spoke highly of the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), which mirrors the long-standing and comprehensive partnership between the two countries.
The successful conclusion of negotiations over the FTA within a short timeframe reflects the commitments of the two countries’ leaders to building closer ties, the ministry said.
The FTA will provide various socio-economic benefits to the two peoples through trade liberalisation and the facilitation of investment and cooperation in a number of fields.
Both countries are completing all the necessary internal procedures for the FTA to be signed this year.
The two countries began to discuss the feasibility of a bilateral FTA in December 2019 and launched the first round of negotiations in January./.