World Indonesia, UK to complete joint trade review this December Indonesia and the United Kingdom (UK) agreed to complete the Joint Trade Review (JTR) this December to improve the economic relations between the two countries, an Indonesian official said on July 21.

World Thailand prepares to assume APEC Chair 2022 Thailand has hosted the first Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Focus Group (AFG) meeting as the country prepares to assume the APEC Chair in 2022, the Bangkok Post reported on July 22.

ASEAN Malaysian scholars speak highly of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN Embracing ASEAN has internationalised Vietnam, while Vietnam has also contributed to ASEAN’s miracle, said a Malaysian scholar on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s admission to the ASEAN (July 28, 1995).