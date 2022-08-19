World India, Thailand beef up cooperation across fields Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar paid an official visit to Thailand from August 16-18 to co-chair the 9th Meeting of the Thailand - India Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation with Don Pramudwinai, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

ASEAN ASEAN, China to hold forum on health cooperation The 4th China-ASEAN Forum on Health Cooperation will be held from September 14 to 16 in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

World Indonesia launches new banknotes Indonesia’s Ministry of Finance and Bank Indonesia (BI) have launched seven new banknotes to mark the country’s 77th independence anniversary (August 17).