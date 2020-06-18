World Indonesia secures seat on UN Economic and Social Council Indonesia has secured a seat at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the 2021 to 2023 term, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

World Thailand to build 9,400-km international undersea cable Thailand’s CAT Telecom is partnering with members of the Asia Direct Cable Consortium (ADC) to build a 9,400-km international submarine cable to serve global content providers in Digital Park Thailand, and provide advanced technologies and 5G services in Southeast Asia.

World Singapore, China boost implementation of Smart City Initiative Singapore and China’s Shenzhen city on June 17 inked eight memoranda of understanding (MOU) in support of their Smart City Initiative (SCI) that was agreed upon last year.