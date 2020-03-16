Cambodia closes schools nationwide over COVID-19 concerns
All schools across Cambodia are ordered to close in an effort to counter the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic in the latest announcement of the country’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport.
Students in an elementary schools in Cambodia (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The ministry on March 16 ordered both public and private educational institutions to start an early summer vacation with immediate effect until further notice.
On March 15 night, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen issued urgent measures to prevent and contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
Accordingly, Cambodian people should refrain from unnecessary travelling to European nations, the US and Iran.
Ministries and sectors are asked not to send officials for working trips and meetings in above-mentioned countries. In case of urgent meetings, they need to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to send diplomatic representatives stationed at the relevant countries to the events.
All people returning from European countries, the US and Iran will undergo 14-day quarantine.
Cambodia’s Ministry of Health confirmed four new COVID-19 cases on March 15, including a four-month old baby of a French national who previously tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2, bringing the total infections in Cambodia to 12./.