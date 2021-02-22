Cambodia closes up to 10 schools over COVID-19
The Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has ordered the temporary closure of up to 10 schools in and around Phnom Penh due to the nation’s latest COVID-19 community outbreak.
Cambodian security force sets up barriers round a COVID-19-hit area (Source: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has ordered the temporary closure of up to 10 schools in and around Phnom Penh due to the nation’s latest COVID-19 community outbreak.
The local newspaper Khmer Times reported that the ministry, in its announcement made on the morning of February 22, said these schools will be closed until further notice.
The ministry also ordered these educational institutions to continue the teaching and learning processes online. Education staff, parents, guardians, and students related to these establishments, have also been urged to closely monitor their personal health.
Earlier, on February 20, Cambodian authorities detected 32 new COVID-19 cases in Phnom Penh, mostly in Koh Pich island area and some apartment buildings near the Olympic stadium. This is the third wave of COVID-19 outbreak in the Southeast Asian nation.
Also on February 22 morning, the country logged 35 more COVID-19 cases, of which 31 were related to the outbreak. The new cases brought up the national tally to 568, including 473 recoveries./.