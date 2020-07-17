World Bleak outlook predicted for Thailand’s rice export in H2 Thailand's rice export is facing an unpromising outlook in the second half of 2020 amid sluggish global demand caused by the coronavirus crisis.

ASEAN ASEAN, Indian senior officials gather at online 22nd meeting Senior officials of ASEAN countries and India agreed to enhance the two sides’ cooperation in various fields at their 22nd annual meeting held online on July 16.

World Kazakhstan receives medical supplies from Vietnam Kazakhstan lower house on July 16 announced that the Vietnamese National Assembly had sent humanitarian aid in the form of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Kazakhstan people curb the spread of CVOID-19.

World ASEAN peacekeeping centres look to boost ties in COVID-19 response A video conference of the ASEAN Peacekeeping Centres Network (APCN) was held by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) in Hanoi on July 16, focusing on ways to enhance cooperation among the network’s members in COVID-19 response.