Cambodia commits to ensuring world food security: PM
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (Photo: pressocm.gov.kh)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen reiterated the country’s commitment to the world food security during a recent visit to the Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre in Prey Veng province.
He stressed that Cambodia will continue shipping rice to international markets.
The nation banned the export of milled rice for a short time at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure local food security, he said, adding that the ban has been lifted when rice stock is abundant.
According to Cambodia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, in the first half of this year, a total of 397,660 tonnes of milled rice were exported to 56 countries worldwide, up about 41 percent annually./.