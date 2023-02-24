Cambodia confirms second human case of H5N1 avian flu (Photo:khmertimeskh)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia's Ministry of Health (MoH) said on February 24 that the country detected the second human case of H5N1 avian influenza after an 11-year-old girl died of the virus two days ago.

The MoH said in a statement that a 49-year-old man from southeastern Prey Veng province, who is the father of the deceased girl, tested positive for the H5N1 virus by the National Institute of Public Health on February 24. The man has not developed any remarkable symptoms so far.



This is the second human case of H5N1 avian influenza this month after the virus had not been found in humans for nine years, the ministry added.



Minister of Health Mam Bunheng called for vigilance as the H5N1 avian influenza still posed threats to human health, particularly that of children.



He urged parents and guardians to keep children away from sick or dead poultry and make sure children wash their hands with soap and water after any contact with poultry.

According to the MoH, from 2005 to date, there were 58 cases of infected humans in the Southeast Asian country and 38 people had died.



The H5N1 avian influenza is a flu that normally spreads between sick poultry, but it can sometimes spread from poultry to humans, according to the World Health Organisation./.