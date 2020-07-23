World Japan moves to relax entry restrictions for Vietnam Japan will ease entry restriction for Vietnam and Thailand this month, said Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on July 22.

Thailand's 2020 rice exports forecast to hit lowest in 20 years The Thai Rice Exporters Association on July 22 predicted that the country's 2020 rice exports will drop to 6.5 million tonnes, the lowest volume in two decades, owing to drought and a strong baht currency.

Cambodia launches disaster information-sharing system The Cambodian National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) has launched a new information-sharing system to safeguard vulnerable citizens from floods and natural disasters amid the rainy season.

Cambodia, China conclude FTA talks: Ministry Cambodia and China have wrapped up trade talks following a video conference between Cambodian Commerce Minister Pan Sorasak and his Chinese counterpart Zhong Shan on July 20, the Cambodian Commerce Ministry said in a press release.