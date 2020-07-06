World Cambodian firms to offer COVID-19 insurance to foreign tourists The Cambodian Ministry of Economy and Finance and Ministry of Health have collaborated with local insurance companies to issue the 50,000 insurance certificate required for foreign travellers, according to the Khmer Times.

World Philippines raises alert level for Bulusan volcano The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on July 6 raised the alert level for Bulusan volcano to 1, saying the volcano located in the southeast of Manila "is currently in an abnormal condition."

World Indonesians remain pessimistic about economy Bank Indonesia (BI) on July 6 warned that though consumer confidence improved in June, but basically, people remain pessimistic about the country’s economy.

World Hundreds of people relocated following oil spill in Philippines More than 400 people in a coastal village of central Philippines were evacuated after about 250,000 litres of bunker fuel spilled from a power-generating barge into the sea.