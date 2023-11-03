A performance at the Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam in 2019 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam 2023 will take place from December 2-7 in the two Mekong Delta provinces of Soc Trang and Dong Thap, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on November 3.

Through activities during the week, Vietnamese people will have the opportunity to better understand the country and people of Cambodia. The activities will also contribute to promoting the friendship and cooperation between the two countries' people.

Vietnam and Cambodia share traditional solidarity, friendship and cooperation, and good neighbourliness. Their bilateral cooperation has seen increasing in-depth development, bringing practical benefits to the people of the two countries.

The Cambodia Cultural Week in Vietnam is an important activity in implementing agreements reached by the two nations' leaders and the cultural cooperation plan between Vietnam and Cambodia./.