Culture - Sports Venice exhibition introduces land, people of Vietnam A photo exhibition has been underway in Venice, Italy to introduce the nation, people and festivals of Vietnam to local friends on the occasion of the country's 77th National Day.

Culture - Sports PM stresses shared responsibility for promoting Xoe Thai Xoe Thai, the unique folk dance of Vietnam’s Thai ethnic minority group, represents the convergence of cultural beauty, therefore, promoting the art is the shared responsibility of all Vietnamese, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Culture - Sports Long-living sound of Tay Nguyen “gong” Anyone who visits Tay Nguyen (the Central Highlands) and enjoys the mysterious sounds of gongs near the flickering campfire in the mountains and forests, they will see the strong vitality of the local people. The cultural space of gong in Tay Nguyen was recognised as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 25, 2005 by UNESCO.