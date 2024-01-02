Cambodia designates December 29 as ‘Peace Day’
The Cambodian Government on January 1 declared December 29 as “Peace Day”, an official national holiday in this country.
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet speaks at a ceremony held on December 29, 2023 to mark 25 years since the end of the civil war. (Photo: AKP/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Government on January 1 declared December 29 as “Peace Day”, an official national holiday in this country.
A sub-decree signed by Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said the move aims to respond to the sacred desire of the Cambodian people, who love peace and hate war, and especially to remember the complete end of civil war on December 29, 1998 by the Win-Win Policy, that has brought full peace and national unity to Cambodia.
The day is also to express gratitude to and honour the bravery and sacrifices of the Cambodian heroes and heroines who fought diplomatically and politically to end the war and bring about national unification, unity, and peace for the Cambodian people.
It is a reminder to the Cambodian people in all generations to remember the great destruction of the nation and the misery of the Cambodian people, as well as the consequences caused by war and national division, the sub-decree said.
It added that the day is also to inspire people to work together to promote peace, which is the life of the nation and the most valuable foundation for the nation’s development and the people’s happiness./.