Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian Ministry of Tourism on December 26 convened a meeting among technical working groups to prepare for the implementation of a 2020-2025 roadmap on the restoration and enhancement of the sector during and after the COVID-19 crisis.



The draft of the roadmap is divided into three stages including crisis management in the New Normal and tourism resilience and restart for 2020-2021, post-pandemic recovery for 2022-2023, and preparation for tourism rebound for 2024-2025.



The draft has been endorsed by the country’s National Committee on Tourism Development, and has been supported by concerned ministries and institutions.



According to the ministry, between January and October this year, the number of international arrivals to Cambodia decreased unprecedentedly by 76.1 percent compared to the same period last year, from over five million to just above 1 million./.