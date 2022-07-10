World Five more Omicron BA.5 variant cases detected in Malaysia Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on July 8 said five cases of the COVID-19 Omicron BA.5 variant have been detected in the country and are likely to spread widely.

World Indonesia: General Election Commission regulations adopted Indonesia has officially approved regulations of the General Election Commission (KPU) regarding registration, verification and identification of political parties participating in the 2024 elections.

World Malaysia, Turkey upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic partnership Malaysia and Turkey have decided to level up their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on July 7, pledging that the two countries aim to boost their trade partnership.

World Multilateralism vital to tackle global challenges: Indonesian diplomat Multilateralism is the only way to coordinate effective responses to global challenges, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on July 8.