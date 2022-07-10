Cambodia drops quarantine requirement for unvaccinated foreign visitors
Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine to people in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia has announced that it will lift quarantine requirements for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated inbound travelers, but they will be required to undergo a rapid antigen test upon their arrivals.
In a statement on July 8, Health Minister Mam Bunheng said the new rule will take effect on July 11.
He said if the rapid antigen test's result is negative, the visitor will be allowed to travel to his/her respective house or destination without observing quarantine obligations.
In case the test's result turns out to be positive, but the patient has mild symptoms, he/she will be allowed to undergo treatment at home with self-isolation.
However, patients with severe symptoms must seek medical treatment at licensed COVID-19 hospitals, the minister said.
According to Bunheng, a rapid antigen test will cost 5 USD.
With a high vaccination rate, Cambodia has resumed all socioeconomic activities and reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers without quarantine since November last year.
To date, the Southeast Asian nation has administered COVID-19 vaccines to almost 15.1 million people, or 94.3% of the population, its Health Ministry said./.