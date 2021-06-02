World Toyota, Honda suspend production in Malaysia Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co. have ceased operation of their factories in Malaysia after this Southeast Asian country initiated a national lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 on June 1.

World Thailand unveils additional 4.5-billion-USD stimulus package The Thai Government on June 1 approved a new economic stimulus package worth 140 billion baht (4.5 billion USD) to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Online transactions on the rise in Philippines Online transactions are on the rise in Philippines after the central bank urged Filipinos to refrain from cash payment in the context of complicated development of COVID-19.