Cambodia eyes 1 million tonnes of rice exports by 2025
Phnom Penh (VNA) - The Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF) has set export targets for the nation at 750,000 tonnes of milled rice in 2023 and one million tonnes by 2025.
According to CRF President Chan Sokheang, the federation has also set a goal to facilitate profitable, sustainable, environment-friendly rice business.
The CRF will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Commerce to access new markets, especially the Philippines, and increase the number of milled rice exports to China toward a target of 400,000 tonnes this year, Sokheang said.
Last year, Cambodia shipped 637,004 tonnes of rice to 59 countries and regions, up 3.2% from the 617,069 tonnes posted a year earlier and earning 414 million USD in revenue.
China remains Cambodia's top rice importer./.
