World Thailand forges trade, tourism ties with Malaysia The Thai government has reiterated its plan to build a bridge across the Kolok River in Sungai Kolok district to boost border trade and tourism ties with Malaysia.

ASEAN ASEAN’s central role in promoting int’l economic links under discussion An international workshop highlighting the role and prospects of ASEAN given the volatile situation in the region and the world at large was held in both face-to-face and virtual formats by the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam on August 16.

World Singapore, Indonesia conduct bilateral naval exercise Over 230 servicemen from the Singapore and Indonesian navies gathered in a six-day bilateral military exercise starting on August 11, which aims to strengthen their coordination ability to counter underwater threats.

ASEAN Vietnam chairs ceremony marking ASEAN's 55th founding anniversary in Japan The Vietnam Embassy in Japan on August 16 chaired a ceremony celebrating the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN)'s 55th founding anniversary with the participation of ambassadors/chargé d'affaires of the bloc’s 10 member states.