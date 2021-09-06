Illustrative image (Photo: Khmer Times)

Hanoi (VNA) - The National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) said on September 6 that Cambodia has formed the first-ever women's football team to compete in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32).



The Cambodian national women's football team is composed of 22 players chosen from different football clubs, the NOCC said in a news release.



Secretary General of the Football Federation of Cambodia Keo Sareth expressed his hope that they will be able to compete with the best teams in the region when Cambodia hosts the Games in 2023.



SEA Games 32 is due to be held in Cambodia from May 5-16, 2023. It will be the first time for the country to host the region's largest sporting event.



NOCC President and Tourism Minister Thong Khon said last month that the stadium in the northern suburb of Phnom Penh will serve as the main venue for competitions when Cambodia hosts the tournament./.