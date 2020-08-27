Cambodia friendly football tournament to boost relations
A friendly football tournament between Vietnamese and Cambodian authorities kicked off in Phnom Penh on August 26.
At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – A friendly football tournament between Vietnamese and Cambodian authorities kicked off in Phnom Penh on August 26.
The event was hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia with the aim of expanding relations with Cambodian ministries and departments.
It has significant meaning in promoting the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive and sustainable cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, said Ambassador Vu Quang Minh.
Under-Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Soken said the tourney is meant to encourage youngsters to treasure the bilateral friendly neighbourliness, maintain their development momentum and cooperation, as well as enhance cultural and people-to-people exchanges./.