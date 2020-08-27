Culture - Sports France hopes for stronger sports cooperation with Vietnam France wants to cooperate with Vietnam in sports, especially football, in the context of Vietnam aiming for a place at the World Cup in 2022, French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery said on August 25.

Culture - Sports Original sketches of Vietnam’s national emblem on show The original sketches of the national emblem of Vietnam, designed by late artist Bui Trang Chuoc, are being displayed in an exhibition at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi from August 25 to September 6.