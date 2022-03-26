Rubber plantation workers pouring collected latex to a tank. (Photo: Khmertimeskh.com)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia earned more than 77 million USD from the export of rubber and rubberwood in the first two months of this year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF).



A report of the MAFF's General Department of Rubber (GDR) showed that the total revenue of rubber and rubberwood export reached 77.23 million USD as of February, of which 76.87 million USD was from rubber and the rest from rubberwood.



In terms of export volume, as of February, Cambodia exported 48,509 tonnes of rubber, an increase of 2,536 tonnes, equivalent to 6 percent compared to the same period last year.



The average selling price of rubber was 1,585 USD per tonne as of February, a decline of 0.1 percent against last year’s figure.



Last year, Cambodia obtained more than 611 million USD from rubber and rubberwood exports. The country exported 366,300 tonnes of rubber and 454 cubic metres of rubberwood during the year./.