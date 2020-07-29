Locals in Phnom Penh wear masks to prevent spread of COVID-19 (Photo: AFP/VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia’s Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation said it has completed transferring more than 23 million USD to poor people, covering over 530,000 households.

It is estimated that about 30,000 needy households missed the deadline to receive the benefit.

The ministry said as the deadline fell on July 24, as many as 530,858 households had received more than 94,551 billion riel (about 23.2 million USD) from the government’s cash transfer programme carried out from June 2020.

The government is also jointly implementing a programme with four United Nations bodies in Cambodia to support migrant workers who have returned from Thailand during the COVID-19 crisis. The programme will cover all the 35 districts of Battambang, Banteay Meanchey and Siem Reap provinces./.