World Seven killed in mine gold landslide in Indonesia Seven people have died and five others injured after a landslide at an illegal gold mine buried an estimated 20 people, officials said on September 17.

World New infrastructure project to connect Malaysia, Indonesia Malaysia has proposed to speed up the construction of an infrastructure project connecting to Indonesia, which aims to further foster economic and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

World Thailand’s GDP growth in 2022 expected at 3% The Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)’s Economic Intelligence Centre (EIC) has readjusted up its projection for Thailand’s GDP growth at 3% this year and 3.7% in 2023, thanks to the recovery of tourism and private consumption.

World ASEAN, UNOPS cooperates in fighting marine plastic pollution ASEAN and the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) have signed an agreement to support ASEAN member states in combating marine plastic pollution through the joint implementation of the World Bank’s 20 million USD grant project: Southeast Asia Regional Program on Combating Marine Plastics (SEA-MaP).