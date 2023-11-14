Cambodia holds Government-Private Sector Forum
The 19th Government-Private Sector Forum (G-PSF) opened at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh under the chair of Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet.
Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet chairs the 19th Government-Private Sector Forum. (Photo: cpp.org.kh)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The 19th Government-Private Sector Forum (G-PSF) opened at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh under the chair of Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet.
This was an important dialogue between the Government leader and the private business community to look for measures aimed at bolstering business activities in the country.
In his speech, PM Hun Manet stressed the forum showed the urgency and necessity of the Royal Government’s economic agenda in the 7th tenure, adding that the Government intends to organise a joint process with the private sector from the beginning of the mandate to harmonise and achieve the country’s common ambition and vision of becoming a upper-high income country by 2050.
The forum was billed as an expanded Cabinet meeting since the private sector is important partner to promote the country’s economy, he said, highlighting the forum aimed at handling challenges for businesses and investors so as to bolster the development of the private sector in Cambodia.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia, said the G-PSF was held to improve the business environment, build trust, and encourage private investment through a demand driven process with the private sector identifying issues and recommending solutions.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Aun Pornmoniroth presented a report that spotlights the private sector’s development, and systematic reform solutions to develop the economy.
At the forum, delegates proposed initiatives and mechanisms to remove bottlenecks for private firms’ operations.
PM Hun Manet also announced the Government’s several policies on tax preferences, simplification of administrative procedures, facilitation of the trading of farm produce, and tourism recovery./.