ASEAN Thailand to enter annual peak pollution season The Thailand Clean Air Network (CAN), a group of academics and activists, on November 13 demanded the Thai government urgently pass a clean air act as the country braces for its annual peak pollution season.

ASEAN Indonesia uses biodiesel B30 for trains PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), Indonesia's state-owned railway company, has started using Biosolar B30 - a biodiesel blend containing 30% palm oil - as fuel for its trains.

World Malaysia’s agro-food sector boasts significant potential Malaysia’s agro-food sector continues to record growth despite the uncertainty of both global and domestic economic markets, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a speech launching the 2023 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen's Day.

ASEAN Quang Ninh hosts 18th ASEAN GO-NGO forum on social welfare The 18th ASEAN GO-NGO Forum on Social Welfare and Development took place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 13.