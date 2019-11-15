World Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture to open door for more Vietnamese workers Ibaraki prefecture of Japan recently said that it wants to expand cooperation with the Vietnamese Government to ease the labour shortage by inviting more Vietnamese workers to the locality.

World ASEAN, RoK look to expand transport link Transport Ministers of ASEAN member nations and the Republic of Korea (RoK) agreed to further promote cooperation between the two sides, especially in transport connectivity, at their meeting in Hanoi on November 15.

Politics ASEAN transport ministers’ meeting ends with important agreements The 25th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting (ATM 25) and related meetings have been a success with the signing of a number of important agreements to facilitate air, maritime and land transportation, Transport Minister Nguyen Van The told a press conference in Hanoi on November 15.

World Cambodia to ban import, production of single-use plastic products Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment plans to issue a circular banning the import and production of single-use plastic products as part of efforts to reduce plastic waste pollution in the country.