Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Kheng. (Photo: phnompenhpost)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Kheng said on February 22 that the number of reported criminal cases decreased in 2022 due to police's crime suppression.



The official made the remark during a meeting to review the work results of 2022 and the work direction for 2023 of the Ministry of Interior.

He said that the national police force and administrations at all levels have continued to work together to maintain order and safety in society by promoting professional measures.

Sar Kheng said that in 2022, the Cambodian Government has set out and implemented strategies, campaigns and operations simultaneously to reduce and crackdown on crimes.

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, Por Pheak, said that the situation along the border have also improved./.