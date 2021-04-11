Cambodia issues mandatory COVID-19 vaccination ordinance
The Cambodian government on April 11 issued an 8-article ordinance on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for government officials and armed force members.
Under the ordinance, those who are required to be vaccinated include civil servants and armed forces in law enforcement agencies, elected officials and officials serving in the legislative body, judges, prosecutors and civil servants working in judicial agencies.
The ordinance also warns that those who avoid vaccinations will be disciplined, and clearly explains that the mandatory vaccination does not apply to individuals who have been confirmed by a health authority to be unable to vaccinate due to their health conditions.
In his message on April 10, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that the Southeast Asian country will receive over 8 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine from now to the end of 2021.
So far, as many as 678,406 Cambodian people and 216,903 military officers and soldiers have been given COVID-19 vaccinations. The country is using three COVID-19 vaccines namely Sinopharm, AstraZeneca/SII and Sinovac.
The country has so far recorded 4,238 COVID-19 infections, including 29 fatalities./.