Hun Manet , member of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Permanent Committee and deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (Photo: AP)

Tokyo (VNA) - Hun Manet, member of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Permanent Committee and deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, is on a visit to Japan to further promote cooperation between the two countries, including defence and security.



During a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on February 14, Manet affirmed that Cambodia wants to further expand cooperation with Japan, including the field of defence – security.



He highly appreciated Japan's contributions to Cambodia's peace and stable economic development, while affirming that he will make efforts to step up cooperation between the two sides, toward the 70th anniversary of the Cambodia - Japan diplomatic ties and 50the anniversary of ASEAN-Japan cooperative ties next year.



For his part, FM Hayashi stressed that the relations between Japan and Cambodia are at a good stage of development, while touching upon the COVID-19 related assistance extended by Japan to Cambodia including the provision of approximately 1.3 million vaccine doses and a total of 45 billion JPY (390 million USD) in loans.



In addition, Hayashi expressed Japan’s intention to cooperate with Cambodia to ensure that Cambodia’s commune elections this June and its general election next year will be held in a way that reflects the diverse voices of the Cambodian people.



He thanked for Cambodia's support to the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) initiative, and expressed his hope for further development of the bilateral relations and enhanced cooperation in international issues.



Manet is scheduled to hold talks with Japanese Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo on February 15 afternoon to concretise defence - security cooperation between the two sides./.