Cambodia, Japan to ease travel restrictions in September 2020
Japan and Cambodia agreed on August 22 to reopen borders for expatriates, starting possibly from early September, on condition they observe a 14-day self-quarantine period and take other precautions against the novel coronavirus, Kyodo News reported.
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (R) and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi (Source: Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia and Japan agreed on August 22 to reopen borders for expatriates, starting possibly from early September, on condition they observe a 14-day self-quarantine period and take other precautions against the novel coronavirus, Kyodo News reported.
Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi agreed on the policy with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen during their meeting in Phnom Penh, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
It is the third such deal Japan has struck this month following those with Singapore and Malaysia, as Tokyo looks for ways to gradually relax its restrictions on the entry of foreign nationals from nearly 150 countries since the outbreak of the virus which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.
Motegi aims to clinch similar travel resumption agreements with Laos and Myanmar, which he will visit on the final two stops of his four-nation tour through August 25. Before arriving in Cambodia, he was in Papua New Guinea.
During his meeting with the Cambodian Prime Minister, Motegi said Japan is prepared to allow the entry of Cambodia students sponsored by the Japanese government at an early date.
The Japanese diplomat also held talks separately with his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn, who doubles as Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, during which the two sides agreed to speed up talks toward easing entry restrictions for short-term business travellers./.