Cambodia kicks off national water festival
Cambodia’s water festival, which was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, opened on November 26 afternoon under the auspices of King Norodom Sihamoni.
Resumed after a three-year hiatus due to impact of the epidemic, the three-day dragon boat race attracts 337 boats from 25 localities and various departments and sectors of Cambodia, the largest participation to date. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia’s water festival, which was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, opened on November 26 afternoon under the auspices of King Norodom Sihamoni.
Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang attended the event, along with high-ranking officials, international guests, and tens of thousands of people from various provinces and cities across the country.
Resumed after a three-year hiatus due to impact of the epidemic, the three-day dragon boat race attracts 337 boats from 25 localities and various departments and sectors of Cambodia, the largest participation to date. Among them, Kandal province - a locality adjacent to the capital Phnom Penh - contributes the most significant delegation, with over 100 boats and more than 6,000 athletes registered to compete in various categories.
The boat racing festival is one of the three most important annual events in Cambodia alongside the Chol Chhnam Thmey, and Pchum Ben festivals, marking the final extended holiday of the year for the people in this Southeast Asian nation.
It features various entertaining activities organised nationwide, with Phnom Penh being the centerpiece./.