Cambodia, Laos agree to promote bilateral, multilateral cooperation
At the video conference between Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh (Photo: AKP)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh held a video conference on April 12, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International said in a statement.
At the event, both PMs expressed their satisfaction for the cordial relations between the two countries. They agreed to expedite the finalisation of the draft partnership action plan to strengthen their close ties of cooperation in politics-security, trade, education and culture.
They lauded the significant increase in two-way trade, which grew from 10 million USD in 2019 to 104 million USD in 2020.
With a view to promoting the trade in goods between the two nations, they reached consensus on promoting negotiations on the Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation.
Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Hun Sen lauded the Lao Government’s efforts in successfully containing the spread of the disease.
The Lao Prime Minister took the occasion to thank the Cambodian Government for providing Laos with 2 million face masks and medical equipment to prevent COVID-19.
Both sides laid stress on the need to strengthen coordination in combating COVID-19, and handling its adverse impacts.
Touching on multilateral collaboration, they exchanged views and committed to working closely within multilateral cooperation frameworks.
Hun Sen thanked the Lao Government for supporting Cambodia in hosting the 12th ASEM Summit and playing the role as the chair of ASEAN in 2022.
Both leaders extended their best wishes to Cambodian and Lao people on the occasion of the Cambodia’s Chol Chnam Thmay and Laos’ Bunpimay.
Hun Sen extended his invitation to his Lao counterpart to pay an official visit to Cambodia at a convenient time. Similarly, Phankham Viphavanh also invited Hun Sen to visit his country./.