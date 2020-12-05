World Chulalongkorn University uses BOL system promoting innovations Businesses are now facing challenges to change and adapt to ensure survival after the COVID-19 pandemic, with technologies and innovation playing a more crucial role. To help promote innovative skills for the younger generations, Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University has joined forces with Business Online Public Company Limited (BOL) to develop courses on innovations and research.

World Mekong – RoK cooperation facilitates regional economic integration: official The Mekong – Republic of Korea (RoK) cooperation is of importance to boosting regional economic integration, innovation, and economic competitiveness of the two sides, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said at the 8th Mekong – RoK Business Forum on December 4.

ASEAN ASEAN launches assessment on impact of COVID-19 on livelihoods in region The ASEAN Secretariat (ASEC) partnered with the Asia Foundation to launch the ASEAN Rapid Assessment on the Impact of COVID-19 on Livelihoods across ASEAN on December 3.

World Philippines reports highest inflation since April The Philippines’ year-on-year inflation jumped to 3.3 percent in November from 2.5 percent in the previous month, the highest inflation registered since April, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on December 4.