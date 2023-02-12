Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (R) with his Laotian counterpart Sonexay Siphandone (Photo:.pressocm.gov.kh)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia and Laos will sign a five-year action plan to further deepen the comprehensive and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.



The signing ceremony is scheduled to take place during an official visit to Laos from February 13-14 by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone.



This is the first meeting between the two Prime Ministers since Sonexay Siphandone took office last December.



The ministry revealed during the trip, the two leaders will discuss how to further enhance bilateral cooperation in all fields, including politics, security, and socio-economic topics, and exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern.

Following their talks, the two Prime Ministers will sign a the action plan for the comprehensive and long-lasting strategic partnership between the two countries for the 2023-2027 period.

Cambodia and Laos established diplomatic relations in 1956. The two countries elevated the relationship to a comprehensive and long-lasting strategic partnership in 2019./.