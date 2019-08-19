The launch ceremony of Cambodia's Tinh Tinh E-commerce platform (Photo: Khmer Times)

Hanoi (VNA) - Cambodia has launched Tinh Tinh E-commerce, the first government-backed online marketplace which was hailed by developers as the biggest platform in the country.



Tinh Tinh E-commerce offers a comprehensive and integrated set of online services, acting as a logistics and intermediary agency, among other roles.



The e-commerce platform is owned by Cambodia Post E-Solutions PLC - a venture of Cambodia Post - Chinese firm ZVS Investment, and local tech company Paxxa Mobile Solutions.



General Director of Cambodia Post Ork Bora said Tinh Tinh is Khmer for "buy, buy". The platform is available in Khmer, English, and Chinese.



Bora said the platform was established with an initial capital of 1.5 million USD. Cambodia Post, a public enterprise since 2011, holds a 10 percent stake, while ZVS owns 50 percent and the rest is owned by Paxxa Mobile Solutions.



He believed that the platform will help local businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, sell their products online to reach a global market.



Meas Sopheary, chairman of Cambodia Post E-Solutions PLC, said Tinh Tinh E-commerce is Cambodia's only certified online marketplace, offering tens of thousands of quality products.



Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Tram Iv Tek said the e-commerce platform will play an important role in developing the country's digital economy.-VNA