World Indonesia prepares strategies to respond to global food crisis Indonesia has prepared several strategies to address the impact of the current global food crisis, which include increasing production, diversifying food, strengthening stocks, and modernising the agriculture sector, according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture.

World Research firm upgrades forecast for Malaysia’s retail trade growth MIDF Research has revised its retail trade growth forecast for Malaysia this year to 17.6%, up from the previous prediction of 10.5%, on the expectation of stronger GDP growth in the second quarter.