Cambodia launches upper Mekong aquatic research
Cambodia has inaugurated the Upper Mekong Aquatic Animal Production and Research Centre in northeastern Stung Treng province, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.
The 1.75-million-USD centre, which used a loan sourced from the World Bank and a contribution from the government, covers an area of 10 ha in Sesan district. Its construction started in October 2020 and was completed in September last year.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on August 10, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon stressed that the centre is essential to develop aquaculture in the northeastern region of Cambodia.
The centre will also play an important role in ensuring food security through fish farming and aquaculture to supply local and export markets, he added.
World Bank country manager for Cambodia Maryam Salim said the establishment is the first regional research and hatchery centre for Cambodia based in an upper Mekong locality.
The centre will produce 3 million fingerlings a year, and provide better services to fish farmers, she said, adding that it will also become an important research and innovation hub of the high value fish species./.