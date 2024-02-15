Cambodia logs 12 cases of monkeypox
Cambodia has logged 12 cases of monkeypox so far. (Photo: Shutterstock/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on February 15 issued a press release confirming the diagnosis of monkeypox on a man in Phnom Penh, the fourth case since February 11 and the 12th since July 2022.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that as of January 25, 2024, the virus has spread to 117 countries, with a total of 93,030 infections and 176 deaths in the world.
The Cambodian health ministry has called on and remind all citizens to take care of their personal and family health to prevent the spread of monkeypox by complying with preventive measures.
The symptoms of the disease are easily recognisable, including high fever, muscle pain, lymphadenopathy and rash. Typically, the illness can last for 2-4 weeks, with an incubation period of 5-21 days before symptoms appear./.