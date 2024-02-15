World Thailand plans to triple farmers’ incomes Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has sought approval for the upcoming fiscal budget of 411 billion THB (11.4 billion USD), more than three times higher than the previous budget, aiming to triple incomes of farmers within the next four years.

World Bangkok officials asked to work from home due to pollution Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials in Thailand have been instructed to work from home during February 15-16 to avoid harmful air pollution caused by dangerously high levels of PM2.5 across the capital.

World Indonesia election: Eight political parties qualified to enter DPR As many as eight political parties in Indonesia have been qualified to join the House of Representatives (DPR), according to results of quick counts by survey organisations in the country on February 14.

World Digital economy attracts up to 70% of Malaysia's approved investments Nearly 70% of Malaysia’s approved investments worth 225 billion RM (47 billion USD) are in the digital economy, said Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Zafrul Abdul Aziz.