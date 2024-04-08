Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia has detected three more cases of monkeypox, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 17 so far, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on April 7.

The ministry also said that the majority of monkeypox cases in Cambodia were recorded in the capital city of Phnom Penh, aged between 20 and 43 years old, of them, five being treated at the hospital.



The ministry noted that symptoms of the disease, such as rash, blisters on the face, palms and feet, fever, swollen lymph nodes and muscle aches, can last for several weeks.



It also called on people to be extra vigilant to prevent the outbreak of monkeypox, adding that they should avoid direct contact with persons who have such symptoms or through equipment contaminated with the virus./.

VNA