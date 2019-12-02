World India, Japan vow cooperation with ASEAN for regional peace, prosperity India and Japan have pledged to cooperate with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to reach common goals for regional peace and prosperity.

World Philippines evacuates residents as typhoon strengthens The Philippines on December 1 began evacuating thousands of people as powerful typhoon Kammuri is strengthening, said local officials.

World Thailand’s cross-border trade slightly decreases in 10 months Thailand's cross-border trade reached 1.12 trillion THB in the first 10 months of the year, a year-on-year fall of 1.94 percent, according to statistics from the country’s Commerce Ministry.

World China no longer the largest investor in Malaysia China is no longer the biggest investor in Malaysia as it has now slipped to third position behind the United States and Japan, according to data provided by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).