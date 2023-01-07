Cambodia marks 44 years of Victory over Genocide Day
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia held a grand meeting on January 7 to mark the 44th anniversary of the Victory over Genocide Day (January 7, 1979-2023).
Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is also President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), recalled important historical events that occurred in the 70s of the last century, placing Cambodia under the Pol Pot-led genocidal regime, which then killed more than 3 million people.
In that context, the patriotic forces under the leadership of Samdech Hun Sen, Samdech Chea Sim and Samdech Heng Samrin and many others united under the flag of the Kampuchea United Front for National Salvation, which was founded on December 2, 1978. The Front received the support of people throughout the country, and the timely and effective assistance of Vietnam’s volunteer soldiers, and rose up to overthrow the genocidal regime on January 7, 1979.
According to the PM, the January 7 victory ended the darkest era and opened a new era of independence, freedom, democracy and social progress for Cambodia, by saving the lives of millions of people, bringing back to the people all their rights and freedom that were completely lost under the Pol Pot regime.
The victory gave a second birth to the Cambodian people. Without it, there would be no Cambodia today. This is a historical fact that no man or force can distort, he affirmed./.